London Parsons Green bombing could have been much worse - police chief
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 7:32 AM / a month ago

London Parsons Green bombing could have been much worse - police chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A home-made bomb which injured 30 when it partially detonated on a packed London train a week ago had the potential to cause much more damage, the head of the city’s police force said on Friday.

The bomb engulfed a train carriage in flames at Parsons Green underground station in west London last Friday, in Britain’s fifth major terrorism incident this year.

Six men have been arrested in connection with the attack, and four remain in custody.

“That was a very very dangerous bomb. It partially detonated, it had a large quantity of explosive, and it was packed with shrapnel. So it could have been so much worse,” Cressida Dick, Commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police, said in an interview on LBC radio.

She said that six militant plots had been foiled over the last several months. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Writing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
