Seven suspects detained on tanker in English Channel: radio

LONDON (Reuters) - Seven suspects have been detained on board the tanker Nave Andromeda in the English Channel and the operation has concluded, Isle of Wight radio reported.

British police said the crew of the Nave Andromeda had been subject to verbal threats from stowaways and that they were working with coastguard and border forces to resolve the incident.