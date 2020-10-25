Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

UK police say dealing with incident aboard vessel off English coast

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an ongoing incident aboard a vessel near the coast of the Isle of Wight, an island off the southern coast of England.

“We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight,” the local police force said in a statement.

Sky News said the vessel was an oil tanker and that the incident involved a small number of stowaways. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Catherine Evans)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up