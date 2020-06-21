Police treat UK deadly stabbing spree as terrorism incident

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British police on Sunday said that a deadly stabbing spree in a park in the southern English town of Reading is now being treated as a terrorism incident.

“Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) network, has this morning declared the incident a terrorist incident,” Thames Valley police said in a statement, adding that CTP South East will taking over the investigation. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by David Goodman)