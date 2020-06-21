Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 21, 2020 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Police treat UK deadly stabbing spree as terrorism incident

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British police on Sunday said that a deadly stabbing spree in a park in the southern English town of Reading is now being treated as a terrorism incident.

“Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) network, has this morning declared the incident a terrorist incident,” Thames Valley police said in a statement, adding that CTP South East will taking over the investigation. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below