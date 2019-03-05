London's King's Cross St Pancras underground station shut due to fire alert

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - A major London transport hub has been shut due to a fire alert, the city’s transport authorities said on Tuesday, following reports that passengers were being evacuated.

Transport for London said King’s Cross St Pancras underground station, which serves two major rail stations, had been shut “while we investigate a fire alert”, but that underground trains were still able to pass through the station without stopping.

A reporter for Irish broadcaster RTE, Tony Connelly, had earlier said on Twitter that he had been evacuated from St Pancras rail station, the main arrival point in London for trains from continental Europe. (Reporting by David Milliken in London Editing by James Dalgleish)