LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - London’s transport authority said on Tuesday it had closed St Paul’s underground station in the city’s financial district while police responded to a security alert in the area.

Earlier, police said they were investigating a report of a suspicious package in a building near St Paul’s Cathedral and had closed a road in the area. (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)