REFILE-New York rail operator bolsters security after London bombing

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The bombing of a packed London commuter train on Friday prompted the operator of New York City’s subway system and two of the region’s three major commuter rail networks to announce beefed-up security measures “out of an abundance of caution.”

Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North commuter lines, said it was closely monitoring the investigation of the fiery blast that injured at least 22 people in a West London underground station.

The MTA will expand bag screening and deploy extra police patrols on the LIRR and Metro-North, as well as in midtown Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal and Pennsylvania Station, “out of an abundance of caution,” spokesman Kevin Ortiz said.

MTA officials were also consulting with New York City police about bolstering security in the subway system, he said.

The NYPD said it has been in contact London law enforcement officials and has added officers, some heavily armed, and bomb-sniffing dogs to the city’s transit system.

Amtrak, the country’s nationwide passenger rail carrier, said it was closely following the events in London but was not adding to the layers of security it already has in place.

“Robust security measures are in place at stations, on trains and along the tracks, and partnerships with federal agencies to gather intelligence information are underway,” Amtrak said in a statement.