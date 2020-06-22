U.S. citizen among victims of stabbing attack in Britain, report says

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - One of the victims of a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading on Saturday was a U.S. citizen, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Monday.

Authorities have attributed the attack in which three people were killed to terrorism.

The Philadelphia Inquirer named the victim as Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, who had lived in Britain for 15 years.

British teacher James Furlong, 36, has also been named as one of the victims. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Estelle Shirbon)