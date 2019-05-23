Roads around British PM May's office closed as police investigate suspicious item

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Roads were closed around British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Downing Street office on Thursday as police investigated a suspicious item.

“Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed,” British police said in a Tweet. “Specialist officers are now in attendance.”

A Reuters reporter at the scene said police were calmly directing tourists onto neighboring streets. (Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)