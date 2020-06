LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - British police said they were dealing with a suspicious vehicle at Sloane Square in London and the area’s lawmaker said he had heard that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.

“Am hearing that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians,” Greg Hands said on Twitter. “Am checking with eye-witnesses that everyone is OK.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)