Energy
July 30, 2020 / 2:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former Unaoil manager sentenced to 3 years over Iraq bribery

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - A former manager of consultancy Unaoil was on Thursday sentenced to 3 years in jail by a London court for bribing an Iraqi official to secure an oil deal after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

Stephen Whiteley, a 65-year-old British former Unaoil manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Angola, was found guilty by a London jury of conspiring to commit bribery after a four-year, high-profile investigation by the UK SFO. (bit.ly/3hS7BNy) (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley in London; Additional reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below