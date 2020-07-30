Former Unaoil manager sentenced to 3 years over Iraq bribery

July 30 (Reuters) - A former manager of consultancy Unaoil was on Thursday sentenced to 3 years in jail by a London court for bribing an Iraqi official to secure an oil deal after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

Stephen Whiteley, a 65-year-old British former Unaoil manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Angola, was found guilty by a London jury of conspiring to commit bribery after a four-year, high-profile investigation by the UK SFO. (bit.ly/3hS7BNy) (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley in London; Additional reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)