UK consumer sentiment falls to five-year low - EU survey

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - Consumer sentiment in Britain fell to its lowest point in more than five years in March, the month the country was due to leave the European Union, a European Commission survey of EU business and consumer confidence showed on Thursday.

The index for consumer sentiment in Britain dropped to -11.7 points in March from -10.8 in February and -11.3 in January. The reading was the lowest since November 2013.

UK households’ views of their financial situation and the state of the economy in the past and in the future worsened, with a reduction of major purchases seen over the past year and planned over the next 12 months. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)