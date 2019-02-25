British fraud office appoints Sara Lawson general counsel

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Monday it had appointed Sara Lawson as its new general counsel, part of an organisational overhaul by the agency’s new director Lisa Osofsky.

Lawson, who takes over in May, is a barrister with extensive experience prosecuting government, criminal and regulatory cases, the SFO said here, adding Lawson would provide oversight, advice and quality control on cases and help prepare for trials. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Rachel Armstrong)