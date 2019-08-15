UK'S Cuadrilla resumes shale gas fracking at Lancashire site

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - British shale gas exploration firm Cuadrilla said on Thursday it had resumed fracking at its site in Lancashire, after securing all required permits.

Last month, the company said it would start operations again at the second well at the Preston New Road site.

The work will be completed by the end of November. Then flow testing of the well will take place, with the results expected early in 2020, Cuadrilla said in a statement. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)