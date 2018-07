LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The British government said it has given consent for hydraulic fracturing at shale gas developer Cuadrilla’s Preston New Road site in Lancashire, subject to certain conditions.

“I have carefully considered Cuadrilla’s application and I am content that Hydraulic Fracturing Consent should be granted in this instance,” Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry said in a statement. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)