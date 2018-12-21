UK special forces ready to storm hijacked ship -The Sun

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A group of British navy special forces are ready to storm a container ship off the English coast aboard which stowaways earlier threatened crew members, The Sun newspaper said.

Around 25 Special Boat Service personnel were flown by helicopter to the area, the newspaper said.

Police said earlier on Friday they did not think the incident in the Thames Estuary - involving four stowaways - was piracy or terrorism related. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by James Dalgleish)