Dec 21 (Reuters) - UK Police said its operation to regain control of an Italian cargo ship in the Thames Estuary is over and that the vessel has been secured.

Four men were detained after the completion of the operation, the police said bit.ly/2QIKPyD, adding no-one on board was injured.

Earlier, four stowaways threatened crew on the vessel, a spokesman for the boat’s operator, Grimaldi Lines, said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)