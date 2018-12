LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An operation led by British navy special forces is under way to retake control of an Italian cargo ship off the English coast after stowaways threatened crew members on Friday, the political editor of The Sun newspaper said.

Police said earlier they did not think the incident aboard the Grande Tema in the Thames Estuary - involving four stowaways - was piracy or terrorism related. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by James Dalgleish)