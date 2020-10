FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it had approved plans for U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin LTM.N to move its satellite launch operations to Shetland Space Centre, off the coast of northern Scotland.

Britain is trying to build up its position as a destination of choice for small satellite launches in Europe and said Lockheed’s plans could create hundreds of jobs.