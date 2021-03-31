UK regulator to consult on changing rules for SPACs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said on Wednesday that it is to consult on changes to its listing rules for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs).

The Financial Conduct Authority said it will consider introducing a minimum market capitalisation and a redemption option for investors.

“Our proposals will help to ensure that SPACs operate within a framework of high regulatory standards and oversight”, the regulator said in a statement, adding that the consultation will run for four weeks.