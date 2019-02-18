UK defence minister: We will always defend our sovereign interests in Gibraltar

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - British defence minister Gavin Williamson said on Monday Britain would always defend its sovereign interests, responding to a question about an incident involving a Spanish warship and waters near Gibraltar.

Gibraltar said a Spanish warship tried to order commercial shipping to leave anchorages in British waters near Gibraltar on Sunday but was challenged by the British navy and sailed away.

“We will always be there to defend our sovereign interests and defend Britain’s national interests,” Williamson told parliament when asked about the incident. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)