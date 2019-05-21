UK Labour Party says government must intervene to save British Steel

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday the government must intervene to save British Steel, the country’s second largest steel producer, from administration.

The steelmaker, which employs around 5,000 people in Scunthorpe, northern England, with tens of thousands more dependent on in its supply chain, is on the brink of collapse unless the government agrees to provide an emergency 30 million pound ($38.1 million) loan by later on Tuesday.

“The UK steel industry is critical to our manufacturing base and is strategically important to UK industry,” Gill Furniss, Labour’s spokeswoman on steel, said in a statement.

“Administration would be devastating for the thousands of workers and their families who rely on this key industry in a part of the country which has not had enough support and investment from government over decades.” (Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)