UK minister says he talked about Port Talbot with Tata Steel

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - A British government minister said on Tuesday that talks he held with Tata Steel this week were about issues relating to the firm’s site in Port Talbot in Wales.

“I would say rather than a bleak picture, they painted a positive picture about how over years that site has grown,” Andrew Stephenson, a junior business minister, told lawmakers in parliament.

Stephenson was addressing parliament about problems faced by another producer, British Steel. (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg)