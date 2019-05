LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The British government will answer a question in parliament at around 1130 GMT on Tuesday on the future of British Steel, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.

British Steel, the country’s second largest steel producer, is on the brink of collapse unless the government agrees to provide an emergency 30 million pound loan by later on Tuesday, a source close to the situation said earlier. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)