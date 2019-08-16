British business minister welcomes outline British Steel deal

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said on Friday a provisional deal with Turkish military pension fund OYAK to take over British Steel was an important step forward in ensuring the company’s future.

“The UK has a long and proud history of steel manufacturing and I am committed to a modern and sustainable future for the industry, that is productive and supports a skilled and highly valued workforce,” she said in a statement. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)