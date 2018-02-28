FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Financials
February 28, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Sterling skids as EU's Barnier says transition not a given

Saikat Chatterjee

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sterling skidded to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, after the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiatior Michel Barnier said a transition deal was not a given.

The British currency, already down on the day, extended losses to trade more than half a percent lower at $1.3830 , its weakest since Feb. 14, as Barnier said talks on a post-Brexit transition period had confirmed “significant divergences”, and that Birtian must “pick up the pace” of talks if it wants a deal this year.

Against the euro, sterling hit the day’s lows, trading down 0.4 percent at 88.23 pence, (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.