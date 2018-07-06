FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 6, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Sterling hits 2-week high vs dollar after UK Brexit strategy deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a two-week high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after British Prime Minister Theresa May secured a cabinet agreement for her plans to leave the European Union.

“Today in detailed discussions the cabinet has agreed our collective position for the future of our negotiations with the EU,” May said in a statement released by her office late on Friday.

“Our proposal will create a U.K. - EU free trade area which establishes a common rule book for industrial goods and agricultural products.”

The British pound rose as high as $1.3290 against the dollar, a two-week peak, after the news. It was last up 0.4 percent at $1.3280.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.