Sterling cements recent gains ahead of GDP data

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher on Tuesday, cementing recent gains as traders awaited data on economic growth and industrial production and kept an eye on the final days of campaigning ahead of Britain’s general election on Thursday.

The pound on Monday hit a new 7-month high against the dollar and a 2-1/2 year high versus the euro as investors ramp up their bets on a majority win for the governing Conservative Party in Thursday’s election.

Tuesday sees a clutch of economic data released, including GDP estimates for October and industrial production and manufacturing output at 0930 GMT. Analysts are expecting month- on-month growth in October of 0.1%, although it remains to be seen whether the numbers will move the pound much.

“October industrial production and UK services should have a very limited effect on GBP. Sterling price action is all about the upcoming parliamentary election and real economic data should continue to play second fiddle,” ING analysts said in a note sent to clients.

In early London trade, the pound was up 0.3% at $1.3167 , close to the Monday high of $1.3180.

Against the euro the pound rose 0.1% to 84.15 pence , not far from the 2-1/2 year high of 83.94 pence level touched on Monday.

Polls predict a Conservative Party majority, which many investors believe would lift some of the political uncertainty that has hampered a recovery in the British currency.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union on Jan. 31. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes Editing by Gareth Jones)