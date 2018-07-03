Sterling edges higher before construction survey data

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The pound rose towards $1.32 on Tuesday as traders prepared for construction survey data due shortly, with expectations it will show a steady pace of growth following decent numbers from the manufacturing sector earlier this week.

Chinese central bank comments on keeping the yuan stable, as well as broader moves higher for risk assets such as stocks, also boosted currencies across the board including sterling.

The British currency rose 0.3 percent versus the dollar to $1.3182, away from 2018 lows hit last week of $1.3050. Versus the euro sterling was flat at 88.56 pence.

The Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index is forecast to come in at 52.5 for June, in line with the previous month.

Sterling has struggled in recent weeks as worries about whether Britain can secure itself a deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next March weigh on the currency.

On Monday it fell despite the relatively robust manufacturing survey data as investors worried about a looming a Brexit cabinet meeting later this week. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by David Stamp)