Sterling edges up ahead of UK services data

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - The pound edged up on Wednesday ahead of a survey on Britain’s dominant services sector which traders said could lift the beleaguered currency after decent numbers from the manufacturing and construction sectors earlier this week.

Sterling rose 0.1 percent versus the dollar to a five-day high of $1.3227, away from 2018 lows hit last week of $1.3050. Versus the euro the pound was up 0.1 percent at 88.34 pence

The Services Purchasing Managers’ Index is forecast to come in at 54 for June, in line with the previous month.

ING analysts said in a note they expected the pound to rise to $1.3290 if the data showed the services sector rebounding as it did in April and May.

Sterling has struggled in recent weeks as worries about whether Britain can secure a deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next March weigh on the currency.

On Monday it fell despite the relatively robust manufacturing survey data as investors worried about a looming a Brexit cabinet meeting later this week. (Reporting by Tom Finn Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)