Sterling headed for best week in five months ahead of retail sales

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The pound rose again on Friday as it headed for its best weekly performance since September against a dollar down across the board, as traders prepared for the release of UK retail sales figures.

Sterling gained 0.1 percent to $1.4119 after hitting a day’s high of $1.4145 in Asian trading. Against the euro, the pound traded flat at 88.77 pence.

A falling dollar and growing confidence that the Bank of England will tighten monetary policy faster this year have lifted sterling, and the British currency is up 2.1 percent since Monday.

The retail sales numbers for the month of January are due at 0930 GMT. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Alison Williams)