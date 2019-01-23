Sterling rises above $1.3 on bets no-deal Brexit can be averted

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sterling rose above $1.3 on Wednesday on signs that British lawmakers will move to prevent a disorderly no-deal exit from the European Union.

With little time left until the March 29 Brexit deadline, there is no agreement in London on how or even whether it should exit the world’s biggest trading bloc.

But Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday it was “highly likely” next week to back an amendment that could prevent a no-deal Brexit - which has long been seen as the worst-case scenario for the pound..

That lifted the pound 0.3 percent against the dollar and by 0950 GMT to $1.3005, a 2-month high. It also rose for a third consecutive day versus the euro to 87.45 pence.

“A majority [in parliament] seems to be emerging in favour of delaying the Brexit date... as a result sterling has been able to maintain its gains from the past weeks,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

She cautioned against betting on a sustained rise in the currency since “delaying Brexit is far from finding a solution and ... hard-line Brexiteers would never tolerate an indefinite delay of the EU exit.”

The pound was boosted on Tuesday by strong employment data which suggested Britain’s labour market remained robust despite an economic slowdown ahead of Brexit.

If lawmakers back an amendment by lawmaker Yvette Cooper in a vote scheduled next Tuesday that could force Theresa May to ask the EU to delay Britain’s exit from the bloc on March 29.

That would need to be approved by Brussels which could be hesitant to protract the period of uncertainty but has said it is open to a delay in certain circumstances.

“The overall probability of a market-friendly Brexit outcome is helping sterling,” said Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy at ING in London.

Foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters last week saw the pound gaining more than 8 percent against the U.S. dollar this year - assuming Britain and the EU part ways amicably. (Reporting by Tom Finn Editing by Andrew Heavens)