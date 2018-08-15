FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 8:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sterling stuck near 2018 lows ahead of inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped below $1.27, its weakest level since June 2017, as the dollar extended its recent rally and investors prepared for British inflation data due on Wednesday.

After falling to as low as $1.2693 in Asian trading, sterling recovered to $1.2710, down 0.1 percent on the day against a broadly stronger dollar.

Against the euro, the pound rose 0.2 percent to 89.05 pence per euro.

Year-on-year consumer price inflation, due at 0830 GMT, for the month of July is expected to show a rise of 2.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll, up from 2.4 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)

