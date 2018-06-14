UPDATE 1-Sterling hits five-day high on strong retail sales data

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, June 14(Reuters) - Sterling climbed to a five-day high on Thursday after retail sales data beat expectations in May, suggesting the British economy may be recovering from a slump in early 2018.

Retail sales jumped for a second month in a row in May, far outstripping expectations as a royal wedding and warm weather helped shoppers put a sharp winter slowdown further behind them.

That pushed the pound up to $1.3446 from $1.3405 before the data release, putting the currency up half a percent on the day.

It also strengthened versus the euro and was up 0.3 percent at 87.93 pence.

Analysts said the data might not point to a full-fledged recovery of the economy, however, since retailers benefited from people spending more on food and household goods in the run-up to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in mid-May.

“[Today’s] figures hide a stark divide in the retail sector. The struggles of high street retailers continue, under pressure from low consumer spending and declining footfall,” said Lee McDarby, an executive at currency brokers Moneycorp.

The still weak finances of many households, combined with the rise of online shopping, has hammered many retailers.

Chains such as Marks & Spencer and House of Fraser have been forced to shut stores as consumers shop online for cheaper goods and other retailers have gone out of business.

Data in recent days has revealed a mixed picture of the British economy — factories had their worst month in five-and-a-half years in April and the pace of growth in wages slowed.

The Bank of England held off from raising rates at its May meeting as it waited to be sure that Britain’s economy was recovering from its early 2018 slowdown.

Expectations of a rate hike in August are around the 40 percent mark, according to swap market pricing.

Headlines from the Brexit withdrawal bill put before parliament this week have also offered some support to the beleaguered British currency with analysts interpreting the results as pointing towards a softer Brexit.

Lawmakers supported the government’s position to reject amendments to the EU withdrawal bill that challenged May’s commitment to leave the bloc’s customs union and single market. (Reporting by Tom Finn and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Toby Chopra)