Sterling falls below $1.26 for the first time since Jan 3 flash crash

May 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell below $1.26 on Thursday for the first time since a January 3 flash crash, extending recent losses made on back of signs that any successor to Prime Minister Theresa May was likely to be a hard Brexit proponent.

The currency fell 0.3% on the day against a firmer dollar but also lost 0.2% versus the euro.

The ruling Conservatives suffered a drubbing at last week’s EU parliamentary elections at the hands of the Brexit party, pushing candidates for party leaderships further towards favouring exit from the European Union by the Oct. 31 deadline, with or without a deal in place.

Dealers also said a large batch of options with a $1.2600 strike price had rolled off as New York markets opened and the dollar had firmed to a one-week high.

“The move in the dollar preceded the move in sterling, so it may not be specific to sterling. That said, there was Corbyn’s comments about the referendum which maybe got the market excited,” said BNY Mellon strategist Neil Mellor, referring to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saying there needed to be a procedure to block no-deal Brexit.

“I think it’s just an uncertain environment for sterling and uncertainty is never good for a currency.” (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)