Sterling knocked off session highs after UK PM rules out Brexit delay

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped off session highs against the euro and dollar on Thursday after a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out extending Article 50 to delay the country’s exit from the European Union.

The pound had risen 0.3 percent to the euro at 89.8 pence while against the dollar it had strengthened more than half a percent to trade as high as $1.2851 after the Evening Standard cited cabinet ministers as saying Britain could seek to delay its scheduled departure date from the European Union.

But it came off those levels after the denial to trade at $1.2793, up 0.3 percent on the day. Against the euro it was at 90 pence, up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Sujata Rao Editing by Tommy Wilkes)