Sterling overnight implied vol at 18-mth high before parliament Brexit vote

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ovenight sterling/dollar implied volatility spiked on Tuesday ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, hitting the highest since the June 2017 UK general election.

The options market measure of expected swings in the exchange rate rose to 23.5 percent, up from 8 percent late on Monday. One-month implied vol has also crept higher to one-week highs after slipping in recent days as risks of a no-deal Brexit appeared to recede.

“Sterling’s overnight implied volatility is pricing around a 1 percent move today,” analysts at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia told clients. Sterling is trading at $1.2870 .

May is expected to lose the vote, which could lead to further uncertainty on the Brexit outlook. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Jamie McGeever)