UPDATE 1-Brexit risks and talk of negative rates limit the pound's recovery

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices and commentary)

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The pound rose against the dollar and the euro overnight before steadying early on Tuesday - a small recovery relative to its recent seven-week lows, as sterling is held down by Brexit risks and speculation about negative rates.

Positive signs from a coronavirus antibody trial saw safe-haven currencies such as the dollar fall as markets rallied. But analysts said the pound did not fully join this relief rally.

The pound’s overnight strengthening was small in relation to its recent downward trajectory as downside risks continue to weigh on the pound, which is the worst performing G10 currency so far this month.

“Apart from all the corona problems, concerns about Brexit have arisen again,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX strategist at Commerzbank.

“I think this will lead to continued underperformance of the pound in the next couple of weeks certainly, up until the EU Summit,” she said.

The pound had hit a seven-week low against the euro on Monday at 89.60 pence, but strengthened to as much as 89.19 pence at around 0630 GMT. It weakened again and was last at 89.54, down around 0.1% since New York’s close.

Against the dollar, the pound had slipped below $1.21 on Monday. It hit a low of $1.2185 around 0320 GMT on Tuesday before recovering to as much as $1.2268 in early London trading . It was last at $1.2231.

NEGATIVE RATES?

The market has started to price in the possibility of negative interest rates.

A Bank of England rate-setter, Silvana Tenreyro, said on Monday that the central bank has not ruled out negative interest rates.

This added to speculation after the bank’s chief economist, Andy Haldane, said negative rates were being looked at more urgently.

“The relatively disappointing performance of the pound was driven again by further speculation over the prospect of negative rates in the UK,” Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, wrote in a note to clients. “The heightened uncertainty is set to remain a weight on the pound.”

But Commerzbank’s Nguyen said that if the bank introduced negative rates by a 25 basis points cut, the effect on the pound would be limited, whereas a cutting cycle would have more impact. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Larry King and Giles Elgood)