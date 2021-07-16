UPDATE 1-Sterling slips against dollar, heads for worst week in a month

* Sterling slips 0.2% versus dollar, 0.1% versus euro

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped on Friday against the dollar, and headed for its worst week in a month, as investors sought safety in the greenback amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases globally.

The pound fell 0.3% against the dollar to $1.3805, and was poised for a similar weekly loss, which if sustained would be its worst since mid-June. The U.S. dollar gained 0.1% against a basket of currencies on Friday.

Solid U.S. data and a shift in interest rate expectations after the Federal Reserve in June flagged sooner-than-expected hikes in 2023 have lent support to the greenback.

That’s dampened sterling despite signs of a hawkish turn at the Bank of England, where two rate-setters have this week mooted an early end to the bond-buying programme because of sharply higher inflation.

“We are getting a change in tone from some MPC members, but we are still some way off a change in policy,” said Dean Turner, economist at UBS Wealth Management.

“As momentum switches in favour of the dollar, it will be hard for sterling to make much headway.”

Turner said the pound was more likely to appreciate against the euro, given the BOE’s more hawkish stance compared with the European Central Bank, whose recent strategy review may force it to even extend asset purchases.

However, by 1130 GMT, the pound weakened marginally against the euro to 85.48 pence, moving further away from 3-1/2-month highs hit earlier this week.

Analysts said the pound was being pressured too by concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and from the end of fiscal support measures such as the job furlough scheme, which winds down in September.

Britain is reporting almost 50,000 infections a day even though all COVID-linked activity curbs will be lifted on Monday.

“COVID cases are surging and the impact on the economy could prove more considerable than expected,” MUFG analysts wrote in a note. “The job furlough scheme unwind could therefore be more disruptive than expected.” (Reporting by Tom Wilson and Sujata Rao; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Steve Orlofsky)