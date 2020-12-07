Sterling drops more than 1% as investors get jittery over Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound fell more than 1% to six-week lows versus the euro and also dropped against the dollar on Monday as last-ditch trade talks between Britain and the European Union resumed in Brussels and investors re-evaluated the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

FILE PHOTO: An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

The sharp drop was a complete U-turn in market sentiment from Friday when sterling had risen above $1.35 for the first time this year.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is “rather downbeat” about the chance of a deal, a senior EU diplomat said on Monday.

The pound started to fall in early London trading and dropped sharply soon after 0800 GMT when The Sun newspaper reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to pull out of talks “within hours” unless the EU changed its demands.

Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were due to review the situation on Monday evening.

“Markets are increasingly jittery to bad news having been willing to look through much of the negative headlines last week,” said John Goldie, FX dealer at Argentex.

At 1104 GMT, the pound was down 1.2% versus the dollar, at $1.3267 - a two-week low.

Versus the euro, it was down around 1.1% at 91.24 pence - its weakest in more than six weeks.

Traders and analysts still believe that a Brexit deal is more likely than not, but options markets indicate that they expect further price swings as the Dec. 31 deadline approaches.

Sterling implied volatility gauges with overnight and one-week maturities jumped to their highest since March, indicating that traders are bracing for future turbulence .

One-month risk reversals - a derivative used to hedge risk - also indicated the cost of protection against sterling falling is at its highest since the 2016 referendum, excluding a peak in March this year .[nL1N2IN0FT]

In recent weeks, sterling traders had been more optimistic about the chance of a deal being struck. CFTC positioning data showed that, in the week to Dec. 2, speculators’ cut their net short position on the pound to its lowest in 5 weeks.

“We see modest upside in the case of a deal but profound downside in the case of a no-deal, given the limited risk premia evident in GBP,” ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole wrote in a note.

Concerns about Brexit pushed up the odds of the Bank of England cutting interest rates to negative territory in the coming months. Money markets are now pricing in as much as a 30% probability of a 10 bps rate cut by Feb 2021 compared to around 15% two weeks ago, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts said they are now looking to the EU leaders summit on Dec. 10-11 as a possible deadline by which point a deal could be reached.

In a move further likely to annoy the EU, the UK’s draft Internal Market Bill, which would undercut bits of the already agreed Brexit divorce settlement, is due back before parliament late on Monday.