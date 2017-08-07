Ex-divs to take 41.3 points off FTSE 100 on Aug.10

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 41.30 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Anglo American 48 (U.S. cents) 1.61 AstraZeneca 68.9 3.40 Barclays 1 Yes 0.66 BP 10 (U.S. cents) 5.75 BT Group 10.55 3.44 Diageo 38.5 3.71 Direct Line 6.8 0.36 Fresnillo 10.6 (U.S. cents) 0.06 GKN 3.1 0.21 GlaxoSmithKline 19 3.58 Informa 6.65 0.21 Lloyds Banking Group 1 2.78 Royal Dutch Shell A 0.47 (USD) Yes 6.29 Royal Dutch Shell B 0.47 (USD) Yes 5.26 Rio Tinto 83.13 3.90 Rentokil Initial 1.14 0.08 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 Ferrexpo 3.3 (U.S. cents) GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.9 Greene King 24.4 Hiscox 9.5 IMI Plc 14.2 Lancashire Holdings 4 Northgate 11.6 PZ Cussons 5.61 RPC Group 17.9 St. Modwen Properties 2.02 UK Commercial Property Trust 0.92 Greencoat UK Wind 1.6225 Virgin Money 1.9 Vesuvius 5.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)