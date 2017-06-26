FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 2.26 points off FTSE 100 on June 29
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 12:07 PM / in 2 months

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 2.26 points off FTSE 100 on June 29

2 Min Read

 (Corrects headline and text to include companies going ex-dividend, previous
story said no companies would go ex-dividend)
    LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.26 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                              (RIC)      DIVIDEND     STOCK      IMPACT
                                                 (pence)      OPTION     
                                                                         
 Babcock International                           21.65                   0.43
 British Land Company                            5.84                    0.24
 Coca Cola HBC                                   0.44 (Eur)              0.30
 International Consolidated Airlines             0.125 (Eur)             0.73
 Royal Mail                                      15.6                    0.56
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                        (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                           (pence) 
                                                           
 Cranswick                                                 31
 Fidelity China Special Situations Closed Fund             2.5
 Nex Group                                                 27
 Scottish Investment Trust                                 5.5
 Tate & Lyle                                               19.8
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.