Ex-divs to take 9.64 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 17

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.64 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Ashtead Group 22.75 0.44 British American Tobacco 56.5 5.05 Imperial Brands 25.85 0.96 Legal & General 4.3 0.99 Merlin 2.4 0.07 Pearson 5 0.16 Reckitt Benckiser 66.6 1.62 Schroders 34 0.15 Segro 5.25 Yes 0.20 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Man Group 3.79 Evraz PLC 0.3 (USD) Ibstock 2.6 Kennedy Wilson 12 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels 2.08 Renewables Infrastructure Group 1.6 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)