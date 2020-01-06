Ex-divs impact on FTSE 100 (Jan. 9)

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.04 points off the index. COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) ALTERNATIVE AVEVA 15.5 0.04 GROUP Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY Dividend Dividend Currency (pence) AJ BELL GBp 3.33 BREWIN DOLPHIN GBp 12 FERREXPO USc 6.6 PARAGON GROUP GBp 14.2 PRIMARY HEALTH GBp 1.02 QINETIQ GRP GBp 2.2 WH SMITH GBp 41 UDG HEALTHCARE USc 12.34 WORKSPACE GROUP GBp 18.67 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)