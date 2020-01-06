Market News
January 6, 2020 / 2:27 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Ex-divs impact on FTSE 100 (Jan. 9)

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout. 
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.04 points off
the index.
        
  COMPANY      RIC       DIVIDEND        STOCK       IMPACT
                       (pence)        ALTERNATIVE   
                                                    
   AVEVA                    15.5                      0.04
   GROUP                                            
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
     RIC             COMPANY         Dividend       Dividend
                                     Currency        (pence)
                     AJ BELL            GBp           3.33
                 BREWIN DOLPHIN         GBp            12
                    FERREXPO            USc           6.6
                  PARAGON GROUP         GBp           14.2
                 PRIMARY HEALTH         GBp           1.02
                   QINETIQ GRP          GBp           2.2
                    WH SMITH            GBp            41
                 UDG HEALTHCARE         USc          12.34
                 WORKSPACE GROUP        GBp          18.67
 
 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
