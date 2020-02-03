Market News
February 3, 2020 / 2:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to have negligible impact on FTSE 100 on Feb. 6

1 Min Read

    MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would have a very marginal
impact on the index.
        
 (RIC)      COMPANY        DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                           (pence)                      
            SAGE GROUP     0.112                        0.005
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:        
 (RIC)     COMPANY             DIVIDEND
                               (pence)    
           ABERFORTH SML CO    0.26
           DAEJAN HLDGS        0.35
           EDINBURGH INV       0.064
           GCP INFRA INV       0.019
           PAYPOINT            0.21
 

 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
