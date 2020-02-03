Ex-divs to have negligible impact on FTSE 100 on Feb. 6

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would have a very marginal impact on the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) SAGE GROUP 0.112 0.005 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ABERFORTH SML CO 0.26 DAEJAN HLDGS 0.35 EDINBURGH INV 0.064 GCP INFRA INV 0.019 PAYPOINT 0.21 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)