Market News
June 1, 2020 / 1:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 0.1 points off FTSE 100 on June 4

Joice Alves

2 Min Read

    By Joice Alves
    LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.11 points off
the index.
   
 (RIC)      COMPANY             DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                (pence)                      
            Scottish Mortgage   1.86                         0.11
            Investment Trust                                 
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
      (RIC)       Name                 DIVIDEND
                                      (pence)    
                  AJ BELL                 1.5
                  ALLIANCE TRUST         3.595
                  FERREXPO             3.3 (USc)
                  CONTOURGLBL           3.3244
                  HICL INFRASTRU         2.07
                  INTGRAFIN HLDG          2.7
                  PERP INC&GWTH IT        4.8
                  TEMPLE BAR INV          11
                  WORLDWIDE HC            37
                  WORLDWIDE HC            37
 
 (Reporting by Joice Alves)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below