Ex-divs to take 0.13 points off FTSE 100 on July 12

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.13 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Halma 8.97 0.13 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd 0.5 F&C Global Smaller Companies Plc 10 NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd GBP 1.07 Primary Health Properties Plc 0.68 Safestore Holdings 2.04 Superdry 21.9 WH Smith 16 Telecom Plus 26 (Reporting by Kit Rees)