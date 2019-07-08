Market News
Ex-divs to take 0.145 points off FTSE 100

    LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.145 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Halma                   9.6                        0.145
 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 RIC        Name              Dividend
                              (pence)
            BMO COMM PROP.    0.5
            BMO GLOBAL        11.5
            ENTERTAINMENT 1   1.5
            PRIMARY HLTH PRP  0.52
            SAFESTORE HLD     4.4
            WH SMITH          17.2
            TELECOM PLUS      27
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Danilo Masoni)
