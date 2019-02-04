Market News
Ex-divs to take 0.45 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 7

    LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.45 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Sage                  10.85                        0.45
 Group                                              
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Daejan Holdings                    35
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Danilo Masoni)
